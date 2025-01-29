Lifestyle

January 29: 10 historical events that happened on THIS day

History of January 29

January 29 was a turning point when Karl Benz patented the first motor car. This patent revolutionized transportation. Learn about the major events of January 29

First Motor Car Patent (Karl Benz)

1886 – German scientist Karl Benz patented the first motor car, giving birth to modern transportation

Baseball Hall of Fame Established

1936 – The Baseball Hall of Fame was established, with Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb among the first inductees

"Sleeping Beauty" Premieres

1959 – Walt Disney's famous animated film Sleeping Beauty premiered

Privy Purse Abolition in India

1976 – The Indian government decided to abolish the privy purses given to former royal families, implemented under Indira Gandhi

Beating Retreat Ceremony (New Delhi)

Every year on January 29, India holds the "Beating Retreat" ceremony, marking the end of Republic Day celebrations

Satyam Scandal and Arrest

2009 – CBI arrested Ramalinga Raju, founder of Satyam Computer Services, in a major IT scam

George Bush's "Axis of Evil" Speech

2002 – US President George W. Bush used the term "Axis of Evil" in his State of the Union address, a key event in the post-9/11 era

Elysee Treaty Signed

1963 – France and Germany signed the Elysee Treaty, symbolizing reconciliation and cooperation after World War II

