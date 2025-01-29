January 29: 10 historical events that happened on THIS day

Lifestyle
January 29 was a turning point when Karl Benz patented the first motor car. This patent revolutionized transportation. Learn about the major events of January 29
1886 – German scientist Karl Benz patented the first motor car, giving birth to modern transportation
1936 – The Baseball Hall of Fame was established, with Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb among the first inductees
1959 – Walt Disney's famous animated film Sleeping Beauty premiered
1976 – The Indian government decided to abolish the privy purses given to former royal families, implemented under Indira Gandhi
Every year on January 29, India holds the "Beating Retreat" ceremony, marking the end of Republic Day celebrations
2009 – CBI arrested Ramalinga Raju, founder of Satyam Computer Services, in a major IT scam
2002 – US President George W. Bush used the term "Axis of Evil" in his State of the Union address, a key event in the post-9/11 era
1963 – France and Germany signed the Elysee Treaty, symbolizing reconciliation and cooperation after World War II
4 tips from Premanand Maharaj for success in life
5 Valentine's Day outfit ideas by Rashmika Mandanna, Jahnvi and more
Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home
How to decorate your home with artificial plants?