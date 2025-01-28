Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home

Lifestyle
1 cup ragi flour, 1 cup idli rice, ½ cup urad dal, 1 tbsp fenugreek seeds, salt to taste, enough water, oil/ghee for idli steamer.
Wash idli rice and urad dal separately, combine with fenugreek seeds, and soak for 4-6 hours.
Grind the soaked ingredients into a smooth batter.
Add ragi flour to the batter, add salt, and mix well. If the batter is thick, add water.
Ferment the batter for 8-12 hours or overnight in a warm place.
Pour water into the idli steamer, grease the molds with oil/ghee, and bring the water to a boil.
Pour the fermented batter into the idli molds ¾ full and steam for 10-15 minutes on medium heat.
Cool the idlis and serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.
