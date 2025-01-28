Lifestyle

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home

Ingredients for Ragi Idli

1 cup ragi flour, 1 cup idli rice, ½ cup urad dal, 1 tbsp fenugreek seeds, salt to taste, enough water, oil/ghee for idli steamer.

1. Preparing the Batter

Wash idli rice and urad dal separately, combine with fenugreek seeds, and soak for 4-6 hours.

2. Grinding the Batter

Grind the soaked ingredients into a smooth batter.

3. Adding Ragi Flour

Add ragi flour to the batter, add salt, and mix well. If the batter is thick, add water.

4. Fermenting the Batter

Ferment the batter for 8-12 hours or overnight in a warm place.

5. Preparing the Steamer

Pour water into the idli steamer, grease the molds with oil/ghee, and bring the water to a boil.

6. Steaming the Idlis

Pour the fermented batter into the idli molds ¾ full and steam for 10-15 minutes on medium heat.

7. Cooling and Serving

Cool the idlis and serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.

