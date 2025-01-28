5 Valentine's Day outfit ideas by Rashmika Mandanna, Jahnvi and more

Lifestyle
Rashmika looks gorgeous in this dress. You can gift it to your wife or girlfriend on Valentine's Day. Pair it with earrings and high heels.
Malaika Arora wears a red winter bodycon dress. It's a great option for Valentine's Day. Style it with open hair.
Janhvi Kapoor wears a designer mini dress. If you're going to a party on Valentine's Day, this is the perfect choice. Accessorize with large earrings.
Pooja Hegde looks stunning in this off-shoulder dress, flaunting her figure. Complement it with nude-shade makeup.
Parineeti Chopra's gown looks classy. Complete this one-shoulder gown with a messy bun, heavy earrings, and nude makeup.
