Lifestyle

5 Valentine's Day outfit ideas by Rashmika Mandanna, Jahnvi and more

1. High-Low Dress

Rashmika looks gorgeous in this dress. You can gift it to your wife or girlfriend on Valentine's Day. Pair it with earrings and high heels.

2. Bodycon Dress

Malaika Arora wears a red winter bodycon dress. It's a great option for Valentine's Day. Style it with open hair.

3. Mini Dress

Janhvi Kapoor wears a designer mini dress. If you're going to a party on Valentine's Day, this is the perfect choice. Accessorize with large earrings.

4. Off-Shoulder Dress

Pooja Hegde looks stunning in this off-shoulder dress, flaunting her figure. Complement it with nude-shade makeup.

5. Gown

Parineeti Chopra's gown looks classy. Complete this one-shoulder gown with a messy bun, heavy earrings, and nude makeup.

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home

How to decorate your home with artificial plants?

(PHOTOS) 7 Tripti Dimri's suits, sarees ideas for every occasion

PHOTOS: Mira Rajput's stylish saree ideas for wedding, party