Blueberry! 5 benefits for healthy, glowing skin this Winter

Lifestyle
Vitamin C in blueberries boosts collagen, adding a natural glow and reducing wrinkles
Blueberry antioxidants protect against harmful UV rays and free radicals
Anti-inflammatory properties of blueberries soothe skin, reducing irritation and acne
Antioxidants in blueberries combat aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines
Blueberries' high water content keeps skin hydrated and soft
Enjoy fresh blueberries for breakfast. Add them to smoothies or soups. Mix with yogurt or oats
Burj Khalifa to Shanghai Tower: Top 10 tallest buildings in the world
January 23: 10 key events that happened on this day; Check here
India to Iran: 7 OLDEST surviving countries in the World
Begonia to Fuchsia: 7 flowers that can grow in shade