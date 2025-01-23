Lifestyle

Blueberry! 5 benefits for healthy, glowing skin this Winter

Image credits: Getty

Enhance skin radiance

Vitamin C in blueberries boosts collagen, adding a natural glow and reducing wrinkles



UV protection for your skin

Blueberry antioxidants protect against harmful UV rays and free radicals



Reduce inflammation and irritation

Anti-inflammatory properties of blueberries soothe skin, reducing irritation and acne



Prevent signs of aging

Antioxidants in blueberries combat aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines



Keep skin hydrated

Blueberries' high water content keeps skin hydrated and soft



How to consume blueberries?

Enjoy fresh blueberries for breakfast. Add them to smoothies or soups. Mix with yogurt or oats



