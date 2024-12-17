Lifestyle

Dog Breeds with Big Appetites

While individual appetites vary, some dog breeds are known for their hearty appetites and may eat more than others.

Image credits: Pixabay

Dachshund

Dachshunds' love for food can lead to overeating if their intake isn't monitored.

Image credits: Pixabay

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers' food motivation can lead to overeating if not carefully monitored.

Image credits: Pixabay

Newfoundland

Newfoundlands' large size and active lifestyle contribute to their hearty appetites.

Image credits: Pixabay

Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards, being large dogs, naturally have big appetites proportionate to their size.

Image credits: Pixabay

Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retrievers are known for their love of food and enthusiastic eating habits.

Image credits: Pixabay

Beagle

Beagles' strong sense of smell contributes to their food-driven nature.

Image credits: Pixabay

Basset Hound

Basset Hounds have a tendency to overeat, making portion control important.

Image credits: our own

Winter Blooms! 5 white flowers to grow this season

Sara Tendulkar at Brisban in blue dress; pics go viral

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones

PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor's top 5 western outfits for New Year 2025