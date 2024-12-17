Lifestyle
While individual appetites vary, some dog breeds are known for their hearty appetites and may eat more than others.
Dachshunds' love for food can lead to overeating if their intake isn't monitored.
Golden Retrievers' food motivation can lead to overeating if not carefully monitored.
Newfoundlands' large size and active lifestyle contribute to their hearty appetites.
Saint Bernards, being large dogs, naturally have big appetites proportionate to their size.
Labrador Retrievers are known for their love of food and enthusiastic eating habits.
Beagles' strong sense of smell contributes to their food-driven nature.
Basset Hounds have a tendency to overeat, making portion control important.
