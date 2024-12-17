Lifestyle

Meatballs, Cookies, to Sandwiches: 6 Cute Christmas-themed appetizers

Image credits: pinterest

Cranberry Rosemary Cocktail

It is a vibrant holiday drink, blending tart cranberries and aromatic rosemary, perfect for adding a refreshing, seasonal touch to Christmas celebrations.


 

Image credits: pinterest

Meatballs

It makes a perfect Christmas appetizer, packed with flavor and served with a rich sauce, adding a festive touch to your holiday celebrations.

 

Image credits: pinterest

Chocolate Pudding

This chocolate pudding served in Christmas-themed glasses, decorated with festive toppings like whipped cream and sprinkles, perfect for adding sweetness to your celebration

 

Image credits: pinterest

Christmas Tree Deviled Eggs

They are a festive, creative appetizer perfect for holiday gatherings. These delicious treats are decorated to resemble Christmas trees, adding fun and flavor.

 

Image credits: pinterest

Christmas tree-shaped sandwiches

They are festive appetizers, made with delicious fillings like cheese and veggies, garnished with colorful toppings, adding a fun and tasty touch to holiday celebrations.


 

Image credits: pinterest

Brownie

Enjoy delicious brownie shots topped with rich dark chocolate and cherry, making a festive, bite-sized treat perfect for your Christmas celebrations.

 

Image credits: pinterest

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Cookies bring holiday cheer with their festive shapes and sweet flavors, perfect for a fun and easy treat during your Christmas celebrations.

Image credits: pinterest

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 dog breeds with big appetites

Winter Blooms! 5 white flowers to grow this season

Sara Tendulkar at Brisban in blue dress; pics go viral

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones