Meatballs, Cookies, to Sandwiches: 6 Cute Christmas-themed appetizers

Lifestyle
It is a vibrant holiday drink, blending tart cranberries and aromatic rosemary, perfect for adding a refreshing, seasonal touch to Christmas celebrations.
It makes a perfect Christmas appetizer, packed with flavor and served with a rich sauce, adding a festive touch to your holiday celebrations.
This chocolate pudding served in Christmas-themed glasses, decorated with festive toppings like whipped cream and sprinkles, perfect for adding sweetness to your celebration
They are a festive, creative appetizer perfect for holiday gatherings. These delicious treats are decorated to resemble Christmas trees, adding fun and flavor.
They are festive appetizers, made with delicious fillings like cheese and veggies, garnished with colorful toppings, adding a fun and tasty touch to holiday celebrations.
Enjoy delicious brownie shots topped with rich dark chocolate and cherry, making a festive, bite-sized treat perfect for your Christmas celebrations.
Christmas Cookies bring holiday cheer with their festive shapes and sweet flavors, perfect for a fun and easy treat during your Christmas celebrations.
Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 dog breeds with big appetites
Winter Blooms! 5 white flowers to grow this season
Sara Tendulkar at Brisban in blue dress; pics go viral
PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones