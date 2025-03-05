Lifestyle

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Crowds gather to see Hawa Mahal

A huge crowd of tourists gathers to see Hawa Mahal. Its amazing architecture and attractive design draw people here.

Hawa Mahal was built by Sawai Pratap Singh

Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh. Hawa Mahal was built to provide relief from the intense heat to the queens and princesses.

How many windows are there in Hawa Mahal?

There are so many windows in this palace that you will forget how to count while counting them.

A total of 953 windows

This is a beautiful five-story building with approximately 953 windows and jharokhas (enclosed balconies).

