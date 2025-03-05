How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Lifestyle
A huge crowd of tourists gathers to see Hawa Mahal. Its amazing architecture and attractive design draw people here.
Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh. Hawa Mahal was built to provide relief from the intense heat to the queens and princesses.
There are so many windows in this palace that you will forget how to count while counting them.
This is a beautiful five-story building with approximately 953 windows and jharokhas (enclosed balconies).
Janhvi Kapoor's favorite dahi tadka recipe: Perfect with roti and rice
Holi 2025: Affordable home decor ideas for colorful celebration
Foreign Language institutes: Government institutes, courses in India
PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia's glam makeup looks for sarees and lehengas