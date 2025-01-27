Lifestyle
Isha Malviya's embroidered cotton saree is perfect for daily wear. The actress paired it with a contrasting pink blouse and choker necklace.
Apart from light sarees, a heavy net saree is a must-have. This ivory net saree, similar to Isha's, can be found for under 4-5 thousand.
Satin offers a rich look at an affordable price. Recreate Isha's plain satin saree with a heavy blouse for a bold and modern look.
A fish cut saree is a great choice for parties and functions. It can be customized or bought ready-made.
Golden is an evergreen color. Choose a golden tissue saree like Isha's for a vibrant look. She paired it with a deep neck blouse and shrug.
Thai slit sarees are currently in high demand. Isha paired hers with a contrasting sequin-work metal blouse.
A net saree accentuates a perfect figure. Choose a golden net saree with sequin work like Isha's, paired with a deep neck blouse.
