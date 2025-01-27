Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 5 things that make life worse than death

Remember Chanakya's Niti

Acharya Chanakya in his Niti Shastra described 5 situations where individuals feel as though they are experiencing death while still alive. Let's delve into these situations.

Living in Poverty

For the extremely poor, life feels like a curse. Such a person experiences the hardships of death while still living. Death is seen as salvation.

Repeated Humiliation

Repeated humiliation is worse than death. Such individuals lack self-respect. This situation is equivalent to death for them.

Working Under a Bad Boss

Working for a manipulative and deceitful boss is like dying every day. Such bosses treat their employees very poorly.

Losing a Loved One

Losing someone you love more than life itself is like death. Such individuals grieve for a long time.

Unpayable Debt

If you borrow money and can't repay it on time, lenders will surely humiliate you publicly. This situation is worse than death.

