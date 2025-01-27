Chanakya Niti: 5 things that make life worse than death

Lifestyle
Acharya Chanakya in his Niti Shastra described 5 situations where individuals feel as though they are experiencing death while still alive. Let's delve into these situations.
For the extremely poor, life feels like a curse. Such a person experiences the hardships of death while still living. Death is seen as salvation.
Repeated humiliation is worse than death. Such individuals lack self-respect. This situation is equivalent to death for them.
Working for a manipulative and deceitful boss is like dying every day. Such bosses treat their employees very poorly.
Losing someone you love more than life itself is like death. Such individuals grieve for a long time.
If you borrow money and can't repay it on time, lenders will surely humiliate you publicly. This situation is worse than death.
