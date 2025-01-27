Basant Panchami 2025: 4 auspicious timings and puja muhurat

Lifestyle
Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. This year it will be celebrated on Monday, February 3rd
According to belief, the goddess of knowledge and music, Saraswati, appeared on the Panchami Tithi of Magha Shukla
The best Muhurat for worship on Basant Panchami, February 3rd, will start at 7:09 AM and last until 12:35 PM. The total duration of this Muhurat will be 5 hours and 26 minutes
Goddess Saraswati is also worshipped during Abhijit Muhurat on Basant Panchami, Sunday, February 3rd. This will be from 12:18 PM to 1:02 PM
The third Muhurat for Basant Panchami 2025 will start at 2:03 PM, last until 3:25 PM. You will also receive auspicious results by worshipping Goddess Saraswati during this Muhurat
The fourth and final auspicious Muhurat for Basant Panchami 2025 will start at 6:10 PM and last until 7:48 PM
Chanakya Niti: 5 things that make life worse than death
Republic Day 2025: 8 Key events that defined January 26
Republic Day 2025 Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook status
7 effective post-dinner habits to boost weight loss