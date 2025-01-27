PHOTOS: Elegant Bhagyashree-inspired saree looks for 55+ women

Lifestyle
It's often said that women over 55 have limited saree choices, but that's not true. Women of this age can also look stylish.
Women over 55 can wear a floral print georgette saree like Bhagyashree. They can style this type of saree for kitty parties or friend's get-togethers.
Older women can also style a self-print golden saree like Bhagyashree. They can wear this type of Banarasi saree to wedding parties or family weddings.
Shiny net sarees are also in high demand these days. Women can wear this type of saree to kitty parties or wedding receptions.
For an elegant look, women can style a Kosa printed border saree like Bhagyashree. This type of saree can be worn for puja or in-house functions.
For a close relative's wedding, women can wear a traditional heavy border saree like Bhagyashree. You can steal the show in this type of saree.
