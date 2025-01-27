January 27: 7 historical events that happened on THIS day; Check

Lifestyle
January 27 has witnessed several major and interesting events. Learn about the significant events that unfolded on this day, shaping world and Indian history
1945: The Soviet army liberated the infamous Auschwitz camp (Nazi torture and extermination camp), marking a major victory for humanity
1967: Three astronauts lost their lives in a fire during preparations for NASA's Apollo 1 mission
1973: The Vietnam War ended with the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, and American troops began returning home
1983: The first section of the world's longest undersea tunnel, the Seikan Tunnel in Japan, was completed
1901: The renowned Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi passed away, leaving behind a legacy of timeless opera compositions
1969: The Boeing 747 took its first successful flight, revolutionizing air travel
2010: The United Nations observed the first International Holocaust Remembrance Day
PHOTOS: Elegant Bhagyashree-inspired saree looks for 55+ women
Basant Panchami 2025: 4 auspicious timings and puja muhurat
Chanakya Niti: 5 things that make life worse than death
Republic Day 2025: 8 Key events that defined January 26