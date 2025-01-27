Lifestyle

January 27: 7 historical events that happened on THIS day; Check

History of January 27

January 27 has witnessed several major and interesting events. Learn about the significant events that unfolded on this day, shaping world and Indian history

Auschwitz Camp Liberated

1945: The Soviet army liberated the infamous Auschwitz camp (Nazi torture and extermination camp), marking a major victory for humanity

Tragedy for NASA

1967: Three astronauts lost their lives in a fire during preparations for NASA's Apollo 1 mission

End of the Vietnam War

1973: The Vietnam War ended with the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, and American troops began returning home

Seikan Tunnel's First Section Completed

1983: The first section of the world's longest undersea tunnel, the Seikan Tunnel in Japan, was completed

Giuseppe Verdi's Passing

1901: The renowned Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi passed away, leaving behind a legacy of timeless opera compositions

Boeing 747's First Flight

1969: The Boeing 747 took its first successful flight, revolutionizing air travel

Holocaust Remembrance Day

2010: The United Nations observed the first International Holocaust Remembrance Day

PHOTOS: Elegant Bhagyashree-inspired saree looks for 55+ women

Basant Panchami 2025: 4 auspicious timings and puja muhurat

Chanakya Niti: 5 things that make life worse than death

Republic Day 2025: 8 Key events that defined January 26