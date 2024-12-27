Blouse to makeup: 7 ways to style Banarasi sarees like a diva

Lifestyle
The Banarasi saree is a symbol of Indian heritage and beauty. With the right styling, you can look like an apsara.
Choose a contrasting or matching blouse with your Banarasi saree. Pair a simple blouse with a heavily embellished saree and vice-versa.
Try open pallu or sided pallu styles. Gujarati, Nivi, or modern belt styles are also trending. Keep the draping neat and fitted.
Choker necklaces or long Rani Haar look great with Banarasi sarees. Wear large jhumkas or chandbalis. Choose gold or temple jewelry.
A bun hairstyle gives a traditional look. Soft curls or a low bun are also good options. A maang tikka or headband adds a regal touch.
Apply golden eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and red or dark brown lipstick. Use highlighter for a glowing look.
Heels or embroidered shoes look great with Banarasi sarees. Match the footwear color with the saree or blouse.
Use a silk or embroidered clutch with a Banarasi saree. Match the bag's color and design with the saree.
