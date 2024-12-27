Lifestyle

Blouse to makeup: 7 ways to style Banarasi sarees like a diva

Styling Tips

The Banarasi saree is a symbol of Indian heritage and beauty. With the right styling, you can look like an apsara.

1. Blouse Design Selection

Choose a contrasting or matching blouse with your Banarasi saree. Pair a simple blouse with a heavily embellished saree and vice-versa.

2. Draping Style

Try open pallu or sided pallu styles. Gujarati, Nivi, or modern belt styles are also trending. Keep the draping neat and fitted.

3. Jewelry Selection

Choker necklaces or long Rani Haar look great with Banarasi sarees. Wear large jhumkas or chandbalis. Choose gold or temple jewelry.

4. Hairstyle

A bun hairstyle gives a traditional look. Soft curls or a low bun are also good options. A maang tikka or headband adds a regal touch.

5. Makeup

Apply golden eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and red or dark brown lipstick. Use highlighter for a glowing look.

6. Footwear

Heels or embroidered shoes look great with Banarasi sarees. Match the footwear color with the saree or blouse.

7. Clutch or Bag

Use a silk or embroidered clutch with a Banarasi saree. Match the bag's color and design with the saree.

Image credits: social media

Malaika Arora's favourite thecha paneer recipe OUT!

Mahabharata: Know about Arjuna Eunuch Curse; Urvashi story

PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in RED gown

Palm to Snake plant: 7 plants to attract growth and wealth in 2025