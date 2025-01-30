Lifestyle
"Be the change that you wish to see in the world."
"Where there is love, there is life."
"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."
"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."
"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."
"Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding."
"Freedom is meaningless if it doesn't include the freedom to make mistakes."
"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."
"If you truly want to give something to someone, first give them your time."
"An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind."
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's 6 stylish lehenga designs for wedding season
January 29: 10 historical events that happened on THIS day
4 tips from Premanand Maharaj for success in life
5 Valentine's Day outfit ideas by Rashmika Mandanna, Jahnvi and more