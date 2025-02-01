Lifestyle
Divyanka looks stunning in this blue sharara suit. This style offers a simple yet classy look.
Divyanka is seen here in a white frock suit. She paired it with a bandhani dupatta and a beautiful necklace, creating a lovely look.
Divyanka Tripathi wears a red palazzo suit. You can easily recreate this look, as similar suits are available both online and offline.
Velvet suits are currently trending. They are both fashionable and comfortable for colder weather. Recreate Divyanka's velvet suit look.
A skirt-style suit is a great option. Take inspiration from Divyanka's look for weddings or other special functions.
Divyanka wears a red salwar suit. Find similar suits online or in stores. Pair it with open hair and heavy earrings for a complete look.
