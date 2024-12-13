(PHOTO) Malavika Mohanan's stunning white saree

Lifestyle
Despite being busy with films, Malavika Mohanan frequently shares diverse photos.
She has over 4 million followers on social media who admire her beautiful pictures.
While often appearing modern, she sometimes captivates in a saree.
Fans wonder where she's been hiding this beauty.
She wears a choker necklace and earrings that match her saree.
The red bindi on her forehead adds a unique touch.
She shines with bangles and a large ring.
She also wears a hip chain to accentuate her waist.
Her pose by the lotus pond is captivating.
Fans are captivated by Malavika Mohanan's new photos.
