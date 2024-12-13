Lifestyle
These cities are considered among the most livable based on quality of life, infrastructure, healthcare, education, safety, and development.
Known for its artistic and literary heritage, Kolkata blends old-world charm and modern living, boasting a rich cultural scene and historic architecture.
Ahmedabad offers a mix of rich cultural heritage and modern development. It's known for its thriving business environment and vibrant street food scene.
The National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) offers urban living, job opportunities, and historical sites.
Pune, an educational hub with a pleasant climate, is popular with students and young professionals. It's known for its green spaces and thriving IT sector.
Hyderabad is known for its thriving IT industry, historic architecture, and a lower cost of living compared to other major Indian cities.
Mumbai, India's financial capital, is a bustling metropolis blending modern and traditional elements, diverse population, job opportunities, and vibrant nightlife.
Pit Bull to Rottweiler-7 most dangerous dogs breeds with pure heart
PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna's affordable saree styling tips
Kanchipuram saree: 7 Kanjivaram slik saree to buy NOW
Can people belonging to Rakshasa Gana see ghosts?