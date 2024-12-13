Lifestyle

7 Delicious Indian Breakfasts

Indian breakfasts offer a variety of flavors. Explore seven traditional dishes to enjoy on Saturday morning.

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha, a popular Ludhiana street food, is a flatbread filled with spiced potatoes, served with chutney.

Aloo Puri

A hearty breakfast of soft, deep-fried puri served with a spicy potato curry.

Idli with Chutney and Sambar

Soft, fluffy steamed rice cakes (idli) served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Chole Bhature

A flavorful breakfast of spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried bread (bhature).

Poha

A light and savory breakfast of flattened rice flakes cooked with spices and vegetables.

Upma

A wholesome breakfast of semolina porridge cooked with vegetables and spices.

Masala Dosa

A crispy rice crepe filled with spiced potatoes, served with chutney and sambar.

