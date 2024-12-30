Lifestyle
Deepika's blue saree in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was iconic. While that specific style may be dated, these blue saree designs will make you look like a heroine.
Athiya Shetty styled a mirror-work plain blue saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and minimal earrings. Find similar sarees online for under 500 Rupees.
A blue sheer saree offers a hot look. Choose this for a unique party appearance. Available in the market for 1000-1200 Rupees. Style it with a bralette and minimal jewelry.
Look like a classy queen in this Banarasi-style double shade saree. Pair it with a sweetheart neckline blouse for a bold yet elegant look.
Satin sarees are great for any occasion, suitable for young girls and married women alike. Plain satin sarees are available in the market for around 1000 Rupees.
Sequin work is trending this year. Add this to your wardrobe for a standout look. Available in net and more subtle options. Expect to spend up to 2000 Rupees.
Border embroidery sarees are currently very popular. They offer a gorgeous yet understated look, perfect for the office or smaller functions.
