Lifestyle
Bodycon dresses are very trendy these days. They give you a very stylish look. You can carry it with heavy earrings and light makeup.
This Deepika Padukone dress will look great on you too. You can find such a dress in the market between 1-2 thousand. It is best for college or office parties.
Shimmery dresses like Deepika's are the perfect option for college parties. You will look very glamorous in it. You can also pair it with an overcoat.
You can wear this black and white mini dress with light shade lipstick and high heels or boots. It will give you a very stylish look.
This velvet-patterned dress by Deepika Padukone is best for a college party. It is available everywhere online and offline. You can also customize it according to your needs.
