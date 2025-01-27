Lifestyle
Ananya Panday's classy earrings are very trendy. Office-going girls and women can wear these earrings to the office or a colleague's party.
You can wear Ananya Panday's double chain earrings to the office. These earrings can be styled with both suits and jeans.
You can also wear Ananya Panday's classic jhumkas to the office. You can wear these jhumkas with a salwar suit or a palazzo set.
You can style heavy black metal earrings for an office party. These earrings will give you a different look at a gathering with a salwar suit or traditional wear.
You can also wear white Kundan earrings to the office. These types of earrings are most in fashion these days. By wearing it, you will stand out in the office.
Wearing Chandbali earrings is also a great option for office-going girls or women. You can style these types of earrings at festivals celebrated in the office.
Big round earrings will give you a unique look in the office. You can wear these types of earrings with both western and traditional outfits.
