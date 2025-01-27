PHOTOS: 8 Stunning Shruti Haasan hairstyles to elevate your look

Lifestyle
Shruti Haasan is one of the top actresses in South India. Fans are eager to get a glimpse of her. So if you want to look like a glamorous diva, choose her hairstyles.
Shruti Haasan's look in a black dress is amazing. The actress has made a high ponytail keeping her long hair simple, with flicks in the front. Try it with jeans.
For casual wear, it's better to go for a low ponytail like Shruti. The actress has made a ponytail by parting her hair in the middle. If your hair is long, curl the remaining hair.
For weddings and parties, try Shruti Haasan's bouncy hairstyle styled to one side with a flower, paired with heavy earrings for an elegant and decent look.
If your hair is long, it can be difficult to manage, but long hair looks amazing with a saree. Shruti has opted for a wavy look with a side part, which looks very graceful.
Braided hairstyles can add a touch of elegance to both casual and formal looks. Shruti paired a denim jumpsuit with a simple braid and stunning accessories.
A puff complements any outfit. If you are looking for a party hairstyle, choose Shruti's puff with curls. However, it may take some time to create.
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday's stylish-classy earrings for daily wear
(PHOTOS) Shruti Haasan inspired saree designs for new brides
PHOTOS: Isha Malviya's stunning saree collection to party wear
(PHOTOS) Neena Gupta inspired saree-blouse combination for glam style