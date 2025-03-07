(PHOTOS) Khushi Kapoor's summer makeup looks you can recreate easily

Lifestyle
In summer, do subtle makeup with a lightweight saree. Use waterproof products. Add pink lipstick with the saree and keep your hair open.
With a pink saree or lehenga, keep a natural makeup look with a pink tint lip. This will give you glowing vibes. Keep your hair open with light curls.
With light pink eyeshadow, you can go to a night out party with glossy makeup. You can keep the lipstick shade light or dark. This type of makeup suits western outfits.
If you like to experiment with your look, then do dusky makeup like Khushi. Choose glossy lipstick shades with smoky eyes.
With a brown dress, Khushi has not made her face too glossy. She has done makeup in dark shades which is complementing the dress. You also try with open hair.
Choose a lightweight foundation that matches your skin tone. Maintain a balance of matte and dewy finish. Contouring is very important to show sharp features.
Ramadan 2025: Energize your day with banana, dates and nut smoothie
Mindfulness for stress relief: 5 practical techniques for daily calm
Hypothyroidism: 8 yoga asanas to manage hypothyroidism naturally
Women's Day 2025: Sudha Murthy's 10 timeless success mantras