Lifestyle
Anupamaa, aka Rupali, looks beautiful in this white embroidered suit. You can buy such suits both online and offline.
Rupali is seen here in a blue Anarkali suit. If you wear something like this, all eyes will be on you. Such suits can be found in the 1000 rupee range.
Rupali is wearing a high-low suit, which is very trendy these days. If you try something like this, you will look quite young.
Rupali is wearing a red and golden combination salwar suit. Such suits are best for wearing from weddings to puja. It will look very beautiful on you.
Rupali is seen here in a golden heavy embroidered frock suit. Rupali's full-sleeved suit looks quite royal. You can buy such suits online and offline.
Rupali is seen here in a kaftan suit. You can wear such suits on every occasion. Rupali has paired flared palazzo pants with this peach rayon cotton suit.
