Lifestyle

6 Anupamaa-Inspired Suits for Women Over 45

Plazo Suit

Anupamaa, aka Rupali, looks beautiful in this white embroidered suit. You can buy such suits both online and offline.

Anarkali Suit

Rupali is seen here in a blue Anarkali suit. If you wear something like this, all eyes will be on you. Such suits can be found in the 1000 rupee range.

High-Low Suit

Rupali is wearing a high-low suit, which is very trendy these days. If you try something like this, you will look quite young.

Salwar Suit

Rupali is wearing a red and golden combination salwar suit. Such suits are best for wearing from weddings to puja. It will look very beautiful on you.

Frock Suit

Rupali is seen here in a golden heavy embroidered frock suit. Rupali's full-sleeved suit looks quite royal. You can buy such suits online and offline.

Kaftan Suit

Rupali is seen here in a kaftan suit. You can wear such suits on every occasion. Rupali has paired flared palazzo pants with this peach rayon cotton suit.

Recipe: Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home

Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Priyanka Chopra inspired hairstyles

PHOTOS: 8 Hina Khan stylish dresses for daily office wear

[PHOTOS] Mrunal Thakur inspired stylish, modern party outfit ideas