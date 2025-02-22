PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt's Inspired blouse designs under Rs 300

Lifestyle
If you want a simple-elegant look, choose a thread embroidered infinity blouse. You can get such a stylish pattern made in half a meter of cloth.
Alia has worn a plunging neck blouse with a silver border lace and zari work lehenga. You can also style a deep neck blouse like the actress by designing it from a local tailor.
Alia Bhatt has carried a golden-stone embroidery broad V-neck blouse with a velvet saree. Which is looking sexy. You can get such a blouse stitched for 300 for a revealing look.
To give a different look to the net saree, get such a plain sleeveless sweetheart neckline choli blouse made like Alia. You can team it up with any plain saree.
Off shoulder blouse designs add life to the saree look. Alia Bhatt has worn an uncut heavy diamond set and matching saree. You can get the same blouse designed by taking the cloth.
To get a glam look with saree and skirt, get a halter neck embroidered blouse designed like Alia Bhatt. You can get such a blouse stitched in less cloth.
Alia Bhatt has worn a stylish dot print broad strap blouse with a white chiffon saree. It has a deep neckline. You can get such a crop style blouse made from cotton fabric.
Burj Khalifa to Atlantis: Top 10 Luxurious Buildings in Dubai
8 must-have makeup products for a flawless look
(PHOTOS) Tripti Dimri’s 7 best lehenga looks you must try
THIS is the most expensive hotel room in the world; Check