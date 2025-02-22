Lifestyle
The 828-meter-tall Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building. It took six years to build. It is an unparalleled example of architecture and engineering.
Burj Al Arab is a sail-shaped 7-star hotel. It is the 5th tallest hotel in the world. The hotel's helipad is 210 meters above the ground.
Opened in 2018, the Dubai Frame has symbolized the city's development for years. It is 150 meters high and offers panoramic views to glimpse the historical parts of the city.
The Museum of the Future is a torus-shaped building. Dedicated to innovation, this museum explores the future of technology, science, and innovation.
One of the world's largest shopping malls. It has more than 1,200 retail stores. There are more than 200 international restaurants.
Atlantis The Royal is a luxury hotel resort. It is located on Palm Jumeirah, the world's largest man-made island.
Atlantis, The Palm is a luxurious resort with pink arches on Palm Jumeirah.
This is a twisted skyscraper located in Dubai Marina. No two floors are the same.
The Opus is a cube-shaped building with a hollow core. It houses hotels, apartments and offices.
Set to open in 2024, One Za'abeel's unique design has made it one of Dubai's most famous buildings. The building has two towers.
