Primer – The Base for Perfection

Smooths pores & fine lines  
Hydrating for dry skin, mattifying for oily skin  

Pro Tip: Always apply before foundation for a flawless base!  

Concealer – Magic Eraser for Imperfections

Brightens under-eyes  
Hides blemishes & dark spots  

Pro Tip: Use a lighter shade under the eyes for a lifted effect.

Foundation – Your Skin, But Better

Evens out complexion  
Choose lightweight & buildable formulas  

Pro Tip: Pick a shade that matches your neck for a seamless blend.  
 

Setting Powder – Lock It All In

Prevents creasing & shine  
Loose for oily skin, pressed for touch-ups  

Pro Tip: Bake under your eyes for a crease-free finish.  

Blush – A Healthy, Rosy Glow

Adds warmth & freshness  
Available in powder, cream, or liquid  

Pro Tip: Apply to the apples of your cheeks for a natural flush.  

Lipstick – The Ultimate Statement

From classic nudes to bold reds  
Matte, glossy, or satin finishes  

Pro Tip: Outline lips with a lip liner for a defined look.  

Mascara – Bigger, Bolder Lashes

Opens up the eyes  
Waterproof for long-lasting wear  

Pro Tip: Wiggle the wand at the base of lashes for extra volume.  

Setting Spray – The Final Touch

Locks in makeup all day  
Gives a natural, dewy finish  

Pro Tip: Spray in an “X” and “T” motion for even coverage.  

