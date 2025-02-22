Lifestyle
Smooths pores & fine lines
Hydrating for dry skin, mattifying for oily skin
Pro Tip: Always apply before foundation for a flawless base!
Brightens under-eyes
Hides blemishes & dark spots
Pro Tip: Use a lighter shade under the eyes for a lifted effect.
Evens out complexion
Choose lightweight & buildable formulas
Pro Tip: Pick a shade that matches your neck for a seamless blend.
Prevents creasing & shine
Loose for oily skin, pressed for touch-ups
Pro Tip: Bake under your eyes for a crease-free finish.
Adds warmth & freshness
Available in powder, cream, or liquid
Pro Tip: Apply to the apples of your cheeks for a natural flush.
From classic nudes to bold reds
Matte, glossy, or satin finishes
Pro Tip: Outline lips with a lip liner for a defined look.
Opens up the eyes
Waterproof for long-lasting wear
Pro Tip: Wiggle the wand at the base of lashes for extra volume.
Locks in makeup all day
Gives a natural, dewy finish
Pro Tip: Spray in an “X” and “T” motion for even coverage.
