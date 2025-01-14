PHOTOS: 8 Keerthy Suresh-inspired sarees to elevate your Pongal look

Lifestyle
South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh's saree looks are amazing, which you can also copy and wear on Pongal to look beautiful and like a South Indian beauty.
If you want to adopt a sober and elegant look on Pongal, then wear an off-white khadi cotton saree with a yellow border and some prints in the middle.
Organza sarees are trending, and a white floral print with metallic colors paired with a silver shimmer blouse creates a chic, modern look.
A white saree will give you a completely royal and traditional look. If you want to give it a modern twist, pair a printed saree with a white halter neck blouse.
To get a vibrant and cheerful look on Pongal, you can wear a saree with a red floral print design on a white base. Wear a white colored puff sleeves blouse with it.
You can also try this look of Keerthy Suresh on Pongal. She is wearing a multi-color thread work saree in a black base and a deep halter neck blouse with it.
Pastel color can give you a very elegant and royal look on Pongal. Like Keerthy Suresh has carried a Banarasi silk saree and worn a deep neck sleeveless blouse with it.
