PHOTOS: 8 Keerthy Suresh-inspired sarees to elevate your Pongal look

Keerthy Suresh Inspired Sarees for Pongal

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh's saree looks are amazing, which you can also copy and wear on Pongal to look beautiful and like a South Indian beauty.

Try Khadi Cotton Saree

If you want to adopt a sober and elegant look on Pongal, then wear an off-white khadi cotton saree with a yellow border and some prints in the middle.

Metallic Organza Saree

Organza sarees are trending, and a white floral print with metallic colors paired with a silver shimmer blouse creates a chic, modern look.

White Printed Saree

A white saree will give you a completely royal and traditional look. If you want to give it a modern twist, pair a printed saree with a white halter neck blouse.

White & Red Floral Print Saree

To get a vibrant and cheerful look on Pongal, you can wear a saree with a red floral print design on a white base. Wear a white colored puff sleeves blouse with it.

Multi Color Thread Work Saree

You can also try this look of Keerthy Suresh on Pongal. She is wearing a multi-color thread work saree in a black base and a deep halter neck blouse with it.

Pastel Silk Saree

Pastel color can give you a very elegant and royal look on Pongal. Like Keerthy Suresh has carried a Banarasi silk saree and worn a deep neck sleeveless blouse with it.

