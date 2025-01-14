Chanakya’s life tips: 5 people you should keep out of your house

Lifestyle
According to Acharya Chanakya, 5 types of people should never be invited home, nor even greeted. Let's see who they are...
Hypocrites, wrongdoers, swindlers, those who inflict pain, and atheists. These 5 types should not be invited home or even greeted.
They hide their wicked nature and pretend to be good. Associating with them is harmful.
Avoid associating with those involved in robbery, theft, etc. It damages one's reputation and honor. Stay away from them.
Stay away from those who seek to misappropriate others' money. They might deceive you too. Don't invite them home, don't even greet them.
It's best to stay away from those who enjoy hurting others. They don't wish anyone well and constantly try to cause pain.
Keep your distance from those who don't believe in God. Their words can damage your beliefs. So, don't invite them home.
