This Makar Sankranti, may the joy of kite flying and the sweetness of sesame and jaggery bring happiness and prosperity into your life.
The aroma of sesame, the sweetness of jaggery, the warmth of rice pudding, and the feeling of togetherness. May this Makar Sankranti illuminate your life
Jaggery rice, sesame brittle, coconut laddus, moong dal khichdi - the delicacies that make Makar Sankranti special
Soar high like a kite, and may your relationships remain strong. Happy Makar Sankranti!
May this festival, filled with the sweetness of sesame and jaggery, bring warmth and happiness into your life
Embrace new energy and new beginnings with the sun's entry into Capricorn. May your life be filled with new enthusiasm and happiness
We are the sesame, you are the jaggery. We are the sweet, you are the sweetness. Happy Makar Sankranti!
Joy in the body, excitement in the mind, sharing togetherness like the sweetness in jaggery. Let's fly kites and fill the sky with colors.
Like a kite soaring high, may your heart be filled with joy. May every moment bring happiness and every day be peaceful. Happy Makar Sankranti!
Temple bells, prayer plates, the sun's glow by the riverbank. May your life be filled with joy and happiness. Happy kite festival!
