Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 different names of kites, various traditions

The entire country is celebrating Makar Sankranti. Small and big kites are flying everywhere in the blue sky
Flat paper kites are made in North India. Small kites are called Adda or Pauva, and large kites are called Dhauka
In many areas, large kites are called Chang, and longer kites are called Tukkal. Kites made of smooth paper are called Dhep
In Lucknow kites are called Patang, in Varanasi Guddi, and in some other areas, they are called Patang. In Bihar, it is called Tilangi in most areas, including Patna
In places like Delhi and Jaipur, it is called Patang
In most areas of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, kites are called Guddi
In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, kites are known by the same name. Words like Kanni, Dhaga, Manjha, and Firki are used for other kite-flying materials
