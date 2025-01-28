(PHOTOS) 7 Tripti Dimri's suits, sarees ideas for every occasion

Lifestyle
You can carry this star work ivory saree by Tripti Dimri on any special occasion. It is perfect for big occasions like weddings and parties, wear it with a bralette blouse.
This lavender sharara gota suit set by Tripti Dimri is an amazing choice. This kurta is kept plain and gota work is applied on the outer layer. Which has added to its beauty.
If you want a sober and subtle look, then choose a pastel pink sheer saree like this. Such sarees enhance the beauty of every lady and can make the look fabulous.
If you are looking for a stunning ivory suit, you can style a kali flared style anarkali like Tripti Dimri. Wear churidar pants with it.
If you want to look stylish with a simple sober saree, then choose a Rajasthani embroidered organza saree like this. You can pair a cut sleeve blouse with it.
You can also pair a velvet dupatta with a simple sober suit. The actress has made it look very elegant by wearing a heavy velvet dupatta with an ivory churidar suit.
This look of the actress looks very stunning. She has chosen this gorgeous broad printed satin silk saree with this noodle strap blouse which will look stunning on every lady.
