Gul Panag’s 6 Punjabi suit collection you'll love

Lifestyle
Wide-legged Pakistani suits are back in trend. Pair a long kurta with ankle-length pants for a stylish look.
Pastel and light-colored Phulkari dupattas with long suits are readily available, offering a fresh and beautiful look.
Add a fancy touch to any suit with Gota-Patti lace on the hem, sleeves, and neckline. A golden Gota-Patti suit offers a stunning look.
Choose a floral printed Patiala suit for daily wear. Add lace and a contrasting dupatta for an enhanced look.
A plain churidar suit with a contrasting dupatta is easily available online and offline at affordable prices. Heavy dupattas complement plain suits well.
Plain palazzo sets with net dupattas are available in various lengths and designs. Accessorize with lightweight jewelry.
Printed Punjabi-style Patiala suits are available in multi-shades. You can even repurpose an old saree to create one.
