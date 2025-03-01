Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Sreeleela's fancy blouse designs from for Holi party

Sreeleela's Fancy Blouse

If you want to look like a glamorous queen at the Holi party, Sreeleela's blouse designs will look great with both plain and heavy sarees.

Puff Sleeve Printed Blouse

Sreeleela's printed blouse, which gives a simple but classy look, is best for a sober look. The actress chose it because of its puff sleeves. 

One Strip Blouse

If you are wearing a net saree, always keep the blouse bold. This enhances the look and adds glamour to the outfit. 

Full Sleeve Embroidery Blouse

These days, heavy blouses are being liked a lot with plain sarees. Taking inspiration from celeb fashion, you too can wear a full sleeve blouse like Sreeleela.

Heart Shape Blouse

Giving a traditional look to the Banarasi saree, Sreeleela has carried a heart-shaped velvet blouse on quarter sleeves. Such blouse designs can also be bought ready-made.

Round Neck Banarasi Blouse

A round neck Banarasi blouse should be in every woman's wardrobe. You can wear it with Chanderi, floral silk, or tissue sarees.

Tube Blouse

Apart from round neck and bralette, you can also wear a tube blouse. It is perfect for giving a hot look. Sreeleela has carried a matching blouse with a floral saree. 

