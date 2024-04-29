Lifestyle
A popular hill station known for its colonial charm and scenic beauty. Take a stroll along Mall Road, visit historic Viceregal Lodge, and enjoy panoramic views of the hills.
Explore the lush green meadows of Solang Valley, trek to the ancient Hadimba Temple, and indulge in thrilling activities like paragliding and river rafting.
Visit the Tibetan monasteries, explore the quaint streets of McLeod Ganj, and soak in the serene ambiance of this spiritual town.
Trek to the scenic village of Malana, take a dip in the hot springs of Manikaran, and immerse yourself in the hippie culture of this charming town.
Drive through the picturesque Spiti Valley, visit the Key Monastery, and witness the breathtaking beauty of Chandratal Lake.
Explore the charming town of Kullu, go for a rejuvenating walk in the Great Himalayan National Park, and witness the grandeur of the Bhuntar Naggar Castle.
Visit the ancient Chamba Palace, explore the Bhuri Singh Museum, and take a leisurely stroll along the Chaugan, a grassy promenade in the heart of the town.