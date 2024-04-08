Lifestyle

Gold prices in India at all-time high for the first time

Gold, silver prices reaches all-time high

Gold and silver prices reached all-time highs on Monday's opening trade.

What price did it touch?

Gold contracts on MCX surged to Rs 71,080 per 10 grams, a jump of Rs 440 or 0.62%. 

Silver pricing

Meanwhile, silver futures scaled a new peak of Rs 82,064. It was trading at Rs 81,939, rising Rs 1076 or 1.33%.

When was the last time it peaked?

Last week, June Gold futures on MCX reached a lifetime high of Rs 70,699 per 10 grams, but closed slightly lower at Rs 70,599, down by Rs 37 or 0.05%

What is the gold price in Delhi?

Gold prices in Delhi today is Rs 71210.0/10 grams. Meanwhile silver price in Delhi is at Rs 83,400/kg which was Rs 81700.0/kg on April 7.

