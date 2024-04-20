Lifestyle

Petrol, diesel price on April 20: Know how much it costs in your city

Petrol, diesel price in Mumbai

The price of petrol in Mumbai continued to exceed the Rs 100 mark, reaching Rs 104.21 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 92.15 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Delhi

The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 87.62 per litre. The cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 94.72 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Kolkata

The cost of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 103.94 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 90.76 per litre

Petrol, diesel price in Chennai

The cost of petrol in Chennai is Rs 100.75 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 92.34 per litre

Petrol, diesel price in Bengaluru

The cost of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 99.84 per litre. The cost of diesel is priced at Rs 85.93 per litre

