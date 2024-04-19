Lifestyle

Hair Loss prevention-7 ways to stop hair fall

Maintain a Balanced Diet

Protein, vitamins (A, C, D, and E), minerals (iron and zinc), and omega-3 fatty acids should be part of your diet. These minerals promote hair development and minimise hair loss.

Practice Good Hair Care

Do not use harsh chemicals, heat, or tight hairstyles that damage and lose hair. Wash your hair 2-3 times a week using a gentle shampoo-conditioner for your type.

Keep Your Scalp Healthy

Massage your scalp daily to boost blood flow and hair development. Coconut, almond, and castor oils can be used for scalp massage to strengthen hair roots and minimise hair loss.

Manage Stress

Relaxation practices like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or enjoying hobbies help reduce stress and hair loss.

Avoid Tight Hairstyles and Hair Accessories

Tension alopecia can result from pulling your hair back or wearing hair accessories that tug on it. Looser hairstyles and mild accessories reduce hair damage.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to keep your body and hair hydrated. Dehydration can make your hair dry, brittle, and more prone to breakage, leading to increased hair fall.

Consult a Healthcare Professional

If you're still losing hair after many treatments, see a dermatologist. They detect hair loss and suggest customised treatments.

