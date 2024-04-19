Lifestyle

Gold rate falls on April 19: Know 22, 24-carat price city wise

Image credits: Unsplash

Price of gold slips further

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on  April 19, with 10 gms of precious metal trading at Rs 73,790. The price of 22-carat dipped and selling at Rs 67,640.

Image credits: Getty

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6764 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7379 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Image credits: Getty

Gold rate in Delhi

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6779 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7394 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Image credits: Getty

Gold rate in Kolkata

The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6764 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7379 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Chennai

The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6834 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7455 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Image credits: Getty
