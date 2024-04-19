Gold rate falls on April 19: Know 22, 24-carat price city wise

Lifestyle
The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on April 19, with 10 gms of precious metal trading at Rs 73,790. The price of 22-carat dipped and selling at Rs 67,640.
The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6764 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7379 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6779 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7394 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6764 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7379 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6834 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7455 per gram for 24 carat gold.