Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need sunlight

Lifestyle
Here are seven plants that can thrive in low-light conditions and don't require direct sunlight.
Peace lilies are popular houseplants known for their elegant white blooms and air-purifying qualities. They can tolerate low light but may produce fewer flowers in such conditions.
ZZ plants are incredibly resilient and can thrive in low-light environments. They have glossy, dark green leaves and are excellent for offices or rooms with little natural light.
Cast iron plants are hardy and low-light-tolerant. Beginning indoor gardeners may grow them because of their dark green, leathery leaves and tolerance for neglect.
Spider plants are easy to care for and tolerate low light. They generate offsets, or tiny spider plants, with arching leaves that may be replanted.
Chinese evergreens are versatile plants known for their colourful foliage and ability to tolerate low light. They come in shades of green, silver, and red.
Compact and elegant, PaParlor palms thrive in low to moderate light. Their fluffy green fronds lend a tropical flair to interior areas.