Banana peels to your rescue for dark circles? Here's how

Banana peels for dark circles

Did you know banana peels are good for your skin, particularly for dark circles under your eyes?

Scrape out the white fibers from inside the banana peel and mix the fibers with aloe.

You can also chill banana peels and apply them to your dark circles. This will also nourish and soften wrinkles. 

Wait 15-20 minutes for the peel to do its job then wash your face with cold water.

Vitamin A can help your eyes remain strong and healthy. Bananas and banana peels both contain high levels of this vitamin.

Banana peels are rich in potassium, which can potentially minimize the appearance of dark circles caused by dehydration or fluid retention.

