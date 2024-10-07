Lifestyle

Perfecting Egg Dishes: 7 Ingredients that can ruin your egg dishes

Experts advise against consuming certain foods with eggs. Let's explore these foods to avoid.

Honey

Due to its excessive sweetness, honey should not be consumed with eggs.

Milk

Both eggs and milk are excellent sources of protein. Consuming them together can lead to excessive protein intake.

Citrus Fruits

Eating citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits with eggs can interfere with digestion.

Sugar

When you consume sugar with eggs, the amino acids released from them are not beneficial for the body. Therefore, avoid consuming them together.

Curd

Consuming curd and eggs together can also cause digestive difficulties.

Note:

Make changes to your diet only after consulting your healthcare professional or nutritionist.

