Perfecting Egg Dishes: 7 Ingredients that can ruin your egg dishes

Lifestyle
Experts advise against consuming certain foods with eggs. Let's explore these foods to avoid.
Due to its excessive sweetness, honey should not be consumed with eggs.
Both eggs and milk are excellent sources of protein. Consuming them together can lead to excessive protein intake.
Eating citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits with eggs can interfere with digestion.
When you consume sugar with eggs, the amino acids released from them are not beneficial for the body. Therefore, avoid consuming them together.
Consuming curd and eggs together can also cause digestive difficulties.
Make changes to your diet only after consulting your healthcare professional or nutritionist.