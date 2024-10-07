Rekha's ageless secrets to youthful skin at 70

Lifestyle
Born on October 10, 1954, Rekha is now 70 years old. Rekha's beautiful skin is exemplary. Learn from actress Rekha how to keep your skin looking young as you age.
Rekha follows a healthy lifestyle mantra for skin care. Rekha maintains skin health by getting 8 to 9 hours of sleep and drinking 10 glasses of water daily.
Rekha knows very well that it is very important to remove dead skin. Rekha exfoliates her skin with the help of a scrub so that a new skin layer can be generated.
Junk food is high in sugar, salt, and oil, which reduce collagen in the skin. Due to this, wrinkles, pimples, and inflammation appear on the skin.
Rekha removes makeup, cleanses, tones, and moisturizes. This nourishes the skin and keeps the skin glowing even in old age.
Rekha eats a low-oil diet every day, which includes chapati, yogurt, fresh vegetables, etc. To nourish her skin, Rekha also takes aromatherapy, which makes her skin glow.