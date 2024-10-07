Lifestyle

Isha Malviya's saree collection: Diwali style inspiration

Isha Malviya Saree Look

Actress Ishi Malviya's fashion sense is well-liked by fans. From saree to lehenga, she carries it with style. In such a situation, we have brought her saree collection for you

Yellow Net Saree

From Karva Chauth to Diwali, you can wear a yellow net saree like Isha Malviya. It is not too heavy yet looks attractive. You can style it with a mirror work blouse

White Net Saree

Net is the best to look fashionable on a low budget. You too can buy a saree like Isha Malviya on embroidery work

Plain Green Saree

Young girls can wear a plain green saree like Isha Malviya on Diwali. The actress has given a different look to the outfit by carrying the pallu in a round shape

Lehenga-Saree Design

If you want to look like an Apsara on Diwali, then a lehenga-saree like Isha's will be the best. It is very unique as well as heavy. You will have to spend 5-6 thousand rupees

Designer Saree

Isha Malviya's look in an olive green saree is worth seeing. The saree is absolutely plain but the plunging neck blouse and the poncho long shrug are adding life to the saree look

Black Saree

If you like black color then you can wear this saree like Isha Malviya. The actress has worn it in a thin pallu, although it will also look cute in an open pallu

Plain Saree with Heavy Blouse

If you want to add a touch of fashion to your Diwali look, then try this look of Isha Malviya. Where the heavy blouse is styled with a sober blue saree

