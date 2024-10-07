Isha Malviya's saree collection: Diwali style inspiration

Lifestyle
Actress Ishi Malviya's fashion sense is well-liked by fans. From saree to lehenga, she carries it with style. In such a situation, we have brought her saree collection for you
From Karva Chauth to Diwali, you can wear a yellow net saree like Isha Malviya. It is not too heavy yet looks attractive. You can style it with a mirror work blouse
Net is the best to look fashionable on a low budget. You too can buy a saree like Isha Malviya on embroidery work
Young girls can wear a plain green saree like Isha Malviya on Diwali. The actress has given a different look to the outfit by carrying the pallu in a round shape
If you want to look like an Apsara on Diwali, then a lehenga-saree like Isha's will be the best. It is very unique as well as heavy. You will have to spend 5-6 thousand rupees
Isha Malviya's look in an olive green saree is worth seeing. The saree is absolutely plain but the plunging neck blouse and the poncho long shrug are adding life to the saree look
If you like black color then you can wear this saree like Isha Malviya. The actress has worn it in a thin pallu, although it will also look cute in an open pallu
If you want to add a touch of fashion to your Diwali look, then try this look of Isha Malviya. Where the heavy blouse is styled with a sober blue saree