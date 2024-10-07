10 fascinating facts about Elephants: Sleep, pregnancy and more

Lifestyle
An elephant's trunk has no bones but over 150,000 muscles, making it incredibly flexible. It can even pick up a single grain of rice
Elephants only need 2 to 3 hours of sleep. These giants are always on the move, taking short naps to rest
Female elephants have a pregnancy of 22 months, the longest gestation period of any animal
Elephants can smell water from a distance of 4.5 kilometers. They often venture into human settlements in search of water during summers
Elephant ears are unique. African elephants have the largest ears, which they use to regulate their body temperature
Like humans, elephants are social. They are very possessive of their young. If a member of the herd dies, they mourn together, emitting strange trumpets
Elephants can swim long distances without tiring, keeping their trunks above water to breathe easily
Elephants, like humans, can be right-handed or left-handed in their trunk usage
Elephants cannot jump or hop; they cannot lift all four feet off the ground at once
Elephants have the largest and most developed brains among animals. They are intelligent, have a long memory, and are emotional beings