7 latest peacock kada bangle designs to elevate your look

Lifestyle
Bangles are an important part of women's adornment. From daily wear to parties, women have designer bangles. So we have brought some unique pink peacock kada designs for you.
Antique peacock kada designs come with zari work. After wearing it, there will be no need for bangles. You can also use it as a bracelet.
Stone peacock kada designs can be worn with glass bangles. These do not fail to give a gorgeous look to the hands. You can buy such bangles online for 200-300 rupees.
Kundan work looks lovely in the festive season. If you are carrying a plain saree, then choose these bangles for a heavy look. You can buy it for up to Rs 500 at the online store.
Brass kada designs add beauty to the hands. If you do not want to wear too many bangles, then just wear this. These will give a perfect look to both saree and lehenga.
Jodhpuri jewelry never goes out of fashion. Non-adjustable handcuffs will bloom on every hand. Wear it with a salwar suit. These will not fail to give a stunning look.
Every woman must have metal bangles. These bangles in ghungroo style cover the entire hand. This will save the cost of bangles.