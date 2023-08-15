Health

7 wholesome snacks for effective weight loss

Apple Slices with Nut Butter

Apples provide fiber and hydration, and pairing them with nut butter adds healthy fats and protein.

Veggie Sticks with Guacamole

Guacamole provides healthy fats, and pairing it with colorful veggie sticks adds vitamins and crunch.

Mixed Nuts and Seeds

A small handful of mixed nuts and seeds provides healthy fats, protein, and fiber to keep hunger at bay.

Greek Yogurt with Berries

Greek yogurt is rich in protein and probiotics, while berries offer antioxidants and natural sweetness.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a convenient source of protein and nutrients that can keep you full.

Chia Pudding

Chia seeds soaked in almond milk create a pudding rich in fiber, healthy fats, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Roasted Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a great source of fiber and protein when roasted with a blend of spices.

