Gajar ka Halwa to Jalebi: 7 desserts for I-day celebration

Lifestyle
From the rich, comforting notes of Gajar ka Halwa to the sugary elegance of Jalebi, indulge in 7 iconic Indian desserts that celebrate tradition and taste
A heavenly blend of grated carrots, milk, sugar, and nuts, slow-cooked to perfection. Its rich texture and warmth evoke nostalgia with every bite
A velvety rice pudding infused with cardamom and saffron served in earthen pots. Creamy and fragrant, it captivates taste buds with its gentle sweetness
Hailing from Bengal, this delicacy is made from fresh paneer (cottage cheese) and sugar. Its delicate flavors and melt-in-your-mouth texture are truly captivating
A traditional Indian pancake, rich with the goodness of khoya (reduced milk) and fried to crisp perfection. Often enjoyed during festivals and celebrations
These golden, spiral-shaped wonders are deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup
This rice pudding is simmered with milk, sugar, and sometimes flavored with saffron, cardamom, or nuts. A timeless dessert cherished in households across India
Soft, spongy cottage cheese dumplings immersed in creamy milk, infused with cardamom and garnished with pistachios. It's a royal treat that defines indulgence