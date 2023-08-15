Lifestyle
Combine rolled oats, your choice of plant-based milk, and a touch of sweetness. Add chia seeds for extra fiber and omega-3s. Let it sit in the fridge overnight.
Spread almond or peanut butter on whole-grain bread, add sliced bananas, and drizzle with a bit of honey or agave for a balanced and filling breakfast.
Blend together your favorite fruits, like bananas, berries, and mango, with almond milk or coconut water for a refreshing and vitamin-packed morning drink.
Fill a whole-grain tortilla with black beans, sautéed veggies, avocado slices, and a sprinkle of vegan cheese for a hearty and portable breakfast.
Layer a variety of chopped fruits with coconut yogurt and granola to create a refreshing and colorful parfait that's rich in vitamins and antioxidants.
Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and top with sliced tomatoes, a sprinkle of nutritional yeast, and a dash of salt and pepper for a satisfying and nourishing breakfast.
Mix chia seeds with your favorite plant-based milk, a touch of sweetener, and a dash of vanilla extract. Let it sit in the fridge overnight.