Lifestyle

Is Makhana good for weight loss? 7 ways it helps in shedding pounds

Image credits: Getty

Low in Calories, High in Nutrition

Makhana is naturally low in calories while being rich in nutrients. Its nutritional profile includes protein, dietary fiber and minerals like magnesium and potassium.

Image credits: Getty

Rich in Protein

Makhana is surprisingly high in protein, making it an excellent snack option for those aiming to curb cravings and maintain a feeling of fullness between meals.

Image credits: Getty

Low Glycemic Index

Foods with a low glycemic index (GI) release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, preventing rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Rich in Fiber

Dietary fiber is a crucial component for weight management, as it promotes digestive health, regulates appetite, and helps control overeating.

Image credits: Getty

Healthy Fats

The presence of healthy fats in makhana can help maintain balanced hormones and facilitate weight loss.

Image credits: Getty

Natural Snacking Solution

Snacking can make or break your weight loss journey. Makhana offers a satisfying and nutritious alternative to processed snacks that are often high in unhealthy fats and sugars.

Image credits: Getty

Promotes Feeling of Fullness

The combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats in makhana creates a potent trio that promotes satiety.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One