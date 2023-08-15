Is Makhana good for weight loss? 7 ways it helps in shedding pounds

Lifestyle
Makhana is naturally low in calories while being rich in nutrients. Its nutritional profile includes protein, dietary fiber and minerals like magnesium and potassium.
Makhana is surprisingly high in protein, making it an excellent snack option for those aiming to curb cravings and maintain a feeling of fullness between meals.
Foods with a low glycemic index (GI) release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, preventing rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels.
Dietary fiber is a crucial component for weight management, as it promotes digestive health, regulates appetite, and helps control overeating.
The presence of healthy fats in makhana can help maintain balanced hormones and facilitate weight loss.
Snacking can make or break your weight loss journey. Makhana offers a satisfying and nutritious alternative to processed snacks that are often high in unhealthy fats and sugars.
The combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats in makhana creates a potent trio that promotes satiety.